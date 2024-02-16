After This Week’s 18.46% Gain In Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY), We Just Learned Something New

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY)’s traded shares stood at 1.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.13, to imply an increase of 10.78% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The BFLY share’s 52-week high remains $2.90, putting it -156.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $234.05M, with an average of 1.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

After registering a 10.78% upside in the last session, Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1400, jumping 10.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.46%, and 8.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.63%. Short interest in Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) saw shorts transact 18.27 million shares and set a 10.98 days time to cover.