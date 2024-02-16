After This Week’s -0.19% Loss In United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL), We Just Learned Something New

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)’s traded shares stood at 1.64 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $42.25, to imply a decrease of -1.35% or -$0.58 in intraday trading. The UAL share’s 52-week high remains $58.23, putting it -37.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.68. The company has a valuation of $13.86B, with an average of 7.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -1.35% downside in the latest session, United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 43.69, dropping -1.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.19%, and 6.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.40%. Short interest in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) saw shorts transact 16.98 million shares and set a 1.5 days time to cover.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing United Airlines Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) shares are -14.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.89% against 2.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.60% this quarter before falling -21.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $12.4 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.13 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.43 billion and $14.18 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.50% before jumping 6.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.56% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -4.28% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 42.79% annually.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between April 16 and April 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

United Airlines Holdings Inc insiders hold 0.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.28% of the shares at 70.58% float percentage. In total, 70.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 37.02 million shares (or 13.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.57 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 23.35 million shares, or about 8.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $987.71 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard/Primecap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 16.07 million shares. This is just over 6.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $679.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.14 million, or 4.55% of the shares, all valued at about 513.28 million.