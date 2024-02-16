After The Stock Rose 18.92% Over The Week, Is Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ: ALTO) Still A Buy?

Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.20, to imply an increase of 7.84% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The ALTO share’s 52-week high remains $4.97, putting it -125.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.20. The company has a valuation of $159.10M, with an average of 0.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 890.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:ALTO) trade information

After registering a 7.84% upside in the last session, Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.22, jumping 7.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.92%, and 4.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.29%. Short interest in Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:ALTO) saw shorts transact 1.62 million shares and set a 1.91 days time to cover.