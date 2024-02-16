After The Stock Rose 17.63% Over The Week, Is Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ: JTAI) Still A Buy?

Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI)’s traded shares stood at 2.72 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.93, to imply an increase of 13.54% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The JTAI share’s 52-week high remains $17.50, putting it -1781.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $8.55M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.99 million shares over the past 3 months.
Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) trade information
After registering a 13.54% upside in the latest session, Jet.AI Inc (JTAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9900, jumping 13.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.63%, and -16.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.19%. Short interest in Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) saw shorts transact 49910.0 shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
JTAI Dividends
Jet.AI Inc has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Jet.AI Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI)’s Major holders
Jet.AI Inc insiders hold 63.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.16% of the shares at 14.15% float percentage. In total, 5.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Meteora Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.32 million shares (or 3.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.3 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 76900.0 shares, or about 0.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $71593.0.
We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Jet.AI Inc (JTAI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 20876.0 shares. This is just over 0.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19435.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7561.0, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 7039.0.