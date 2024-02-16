After The Stock Rose 17.63% Over The Week, Is Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ: JTAI) Still A Buy?

Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI)’s traded shares stood at 2.72 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.93, to imply an increase of 13.54% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The JTAI share’s 52-week high remains $17.50, putting it -1781.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $8.55M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) trade information

After registering a 13.54% upside in the latest session, Jet.AI Inc (JTAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9900, jumping 13.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.63%, and -16.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.19%. Short interest in Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) saw shorts transact 49910.0 shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.