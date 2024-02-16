After Sinking 9.60% During Past Week, Is JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) Still A Buy?

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD)’s traded shares stood at 3.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.53, to imply an increase of 4.11% or $0.97 in intraday trading. The JD share’s 52-week high remains $54.77, putting it -123.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.82. The company has a valuation of $33.43B, with an average of 12.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

After registering a 4.11% upside in the latest session, JD.com Inc ADR (JD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.65, jumping 4.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.60%, and 11.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.10%. Short interest in JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) saw shorts transact 26.96 million shares and set a 1.54 days time to cover.