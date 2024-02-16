After Sinking 9.60% During Past Week, Is JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) Still A Buy?

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD)’s traded shares stood at 3.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.53, to imply an increase of 4.11% or $0.97 in intraday trading. The JD share’s 52-week high remains $54.77, putting it -123.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.82. The company has a valuation of $33.43B, with an average of 12.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.31 million shares over the past 3 months.
JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) trade information
After registering a 4.11% upside in the latest session, JD.com Inc ADR (JD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.65, jumping 4.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.60%, and 11.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.10%. Short interest in JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) saw shorts transact 26.96 million shares and set a 1.54 days time to cover.
JD.com Inc ADR (JD) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing JD.com Inc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. JD.com Inc ADR (JD) shares are -29.44% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 18.29% against 23.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -10.00% this quarter before jumping 7.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.70% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $41.8 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $35.6 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $42.75 billion and $33.64 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.20% before jumping 5.80% in the following quarter.
JD Dividends
JD.com Inc ADR has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. JD.com Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.62, with the share yield ticking at 2.53% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.