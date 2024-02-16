After Sinking 1.87% During Past Week, Is Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) Still A Buy?

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s traded shares stood at 6.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.73, to imply an increase of 3.80% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The CDE share’s 52-week high remains $4.55, putting it -66.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.00. The company has a valuation of $1.04B, with an average of 5.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) trade information

After registering a 3.80% upside in the last session, Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.82, jumping 3.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.87%, and 4.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.26%. Short interest in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) saw shorts transact 18.47 million shares and set a 2.69 days time to cover.