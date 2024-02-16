After Jumping 3.42% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF)?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s traded shares stood at 11.99 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.98, to imply an increase of 2.30% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The CLF share’s 52-week high remains $22.83, putting it -14.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.61. The company has a valuation of $9.96B, with an average of 10.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) trade information

After registering a 2.30% upside in the last session, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.05, jumping 2.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.42%, and 11.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.15%. Short interest in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) saw shorts transact 24.21 million shares and set a 2.67 days time to cover.