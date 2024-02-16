After Jumping 1.33% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA)?

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s traded shares stood at 17.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.80, to imply a decrease of -0.52% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The CMCSA share’s 52-week high remains $47.46, putting it -13.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.63. The company has a valuation of $166.02B, with an average of 25.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) trade information

After registering a -0.52% downside in the last session, Comcast Corp (CMCSA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 42.99, dropping -0.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.33%, and -1.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.68%. Short interest in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) saw shorts transact 40.86 million shares and set a 2.33 days time to cover.