After A Decline Of -37.76% From The High, Can Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) Recover Quickly?

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND)’s traded shares stood at 1.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.01, to imply an increase of 4.83% or $0.83 in intraday trading. The LMND share’s 52-week high remains $24.81, putting it -37.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.27. The company has a valuation of $1.26B, with an average of 1.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) trade information

After registering a 4.83% upside in the last session, Lemonade Inc (LMND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.12, jumping 4.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.14%, and 9.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.66%. Short interest in Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) saw shorts transact 15.93 million shares and set a 10.16 days time to cover.