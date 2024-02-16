After A Decline Of -243.1% From The High, Can Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) Recover Quickly?

Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s traded shares stood at 1.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.39, to imply a decrease of -0.83% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The MVIS share’s 52-week high remains $8.20, putting it -243.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.82. The company has a valuation of $454.08M, with an average of 1.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) trade information

After registering a -0.83% downside in the last session, Microvision Inc. (MVIS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.67, dropping -0.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.24%, and 5.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.15%. Short interest in Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) saw shorts transact 50.0 million shares and set a 27.29 days time to cover.