After A Decline Of -23.44% From The High, Can Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Recover Quickly?

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s traded shares stood at 1.96 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $40.35, to imply a decrease of -1.60% or -$0.65 in intraday trading. The DAL share’s 52-week high remains $49.81, putting it -23.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.60. The company has a valuation of $25.95B, with an average of 7.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -1.60% downside in the latest session, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 41.42, dropping -1.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.41%, and 5.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.29%. Short interest in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) saw shorts transact 18.25 million shares and set a 1.34 days time to cover.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Delta Air Lines, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) shares are -3.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 5.12% against 2.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 52.00% this quarter before falling -14.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $12.53 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.19 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.84 billion and $14.61 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.80% before jumping 4.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 3.24% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.12% annually.

DAL Dividends

Delta Air Lines, Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 11 and April 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 0.50% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s Major holders

Delta Air Lines, Inc. insiders hold 0.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.43% of the shares at 70.68% float percentage. In total, 70.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 71.98 million shares (or 11.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.9 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 40.0 million shares, or about 6.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.61 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 20.01 million shares. This is just over 3.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $806.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.67 million, or 2.44% of the shares, all valued at about 631.84 million.