Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) Up Almost 9.49% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET)’s traded shares stood at 1.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.00, to imply an increase of 3.45% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The ACET share’s 52-week high remains $8.48, putting it -182.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.10. The company has a valuation of $246.15M, with an average of 1.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) trade information

After registering a 3.45% upside in the last session, Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.50, jumping 3.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.24%, and 9.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 58.73%. Short interest in Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) saw shorts transact 3.89 million shares and set a 1.71 days time to cover.