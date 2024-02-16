Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 4.24% Gain

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s traded shares stood at 1.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.23, to imply an increase of 0.82% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ACRS share’s 52-week high remains $13.36, putting it -986.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.59. The company has a valuation of $87.13M, with an average of 1.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) trade information

After registering a 0.82% upside in the last session, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2700, jumping 0.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.24%, and 4.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.14%. Short interest in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) saw shorts transact 6.33 million shares and set a 2.39 days time to cover.