A Look At Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s traded shares stood at 1.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.32, to imply an increase of 2.12% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The EWTX share’s 52-week high remains $20.69, putting it -12.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.12. The company has a valuation of $1.56B, with an average of 0.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 923.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) trade information

After registering a 2.12% upside in the last session, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.69, jumping 2.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.52%, and 82.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 67.46%. Short interest in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) saw shorts transact 5.4 million shares and set a 3.75 days time to cover.