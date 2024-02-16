A Look At Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ: CERS): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS)’s traded shares stood at 1.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.39, to imply an increase of 2.80% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The CERS share’s 52-week high remains $3.11, putting it -30.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.21. The company has a valuation of $433.07M, with an average of 1.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

After registering a 2.80% upside in the last session, Cerus Corp. (CERS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.43, jumping 2.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.91%, and 43.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.65%. Short interest in Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) saw shorts transact 4.48 million shares and set a 3.69 days time to cover.