A Look At Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ: CERS): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS)’s traded shares stood at 1.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.39, to imply an increase of 2.80% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The CERS share’s 52-week high remains $3.11, putting it -30.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.21. The company has a valuation of $433.07M, with an average of 1.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.44 million shares over the past 3 months.
Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information
After registering a 2.80% upside in the last session, Cerus Corp. (CERS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.43, jumping 2.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.91%, and 43.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.65%. Short interest in Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) saw shorts transact 4.48 million shares and set a 3.69 days time to cover.
Cerus Corp. (CERS) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Cerus Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cerus Corp. (CERS) shares are 32.78% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.33% against 18.70%.
CERS Dividends
Cerus Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cerus Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.