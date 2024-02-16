A Look At Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s traded shares stood at 6.89 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $198.60, to imply an increase of 5.83% or $10.94 in intraday trading. The AMAT share’s 52-week high remains $189.47, putting it 4.6% up since that peak but still an impressive 45.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $109.00. The company has a valuation of $165.25B, with an average of 7.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) trade information

After registering a 5.83% upside in the latest session, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 206.77, jumping 5.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.87%, and 23.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.54%. Short interest in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) saw shorts transact 16.78 million shares and set a 2.58 days time to cover.