89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s traded shares stood at 1.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.79, to imply a decrease of -0.10% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The ETNB share’s 52-week high remains $22.93, putting it -134.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.57. The company has a valuation of $888.64M, with an average of 1.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -0.10% downside in the last session, 89bio Inc (ETNB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.12, dropping -0.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.86%, and -14.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.35%. Short interest in 89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) saw shorts transact 9.63 million shares and set a 9.31 days time to cover.

89bio Inc (ETNB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 89bio Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. 89bio Inc (ETNB) shares are -39.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.35% against 16.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -2.10% this quarter before jumping 1.90% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -25.73% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 30.62% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.00% annually.

ETNB Dividends

89bio Inc has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 89bio Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s Major holders

89bio Inc insiders hold 0.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.33% of the shares at 104.94% float percentage. In total, 104.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.42 million shares (or 15.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $216.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.65 million shares, or about 6.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $88.12 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 89bio Inc (ETNB) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 3.39 million shares. This is just over 4.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $58.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.82 million, or 2.41% of the shares, all valued at about 34.42 million.