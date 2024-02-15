Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -9.06% Loss

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM)’s traded shares stood at 3.95 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.05, to imply an increase of 2.12% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The ZIM share’s 52-week high remains $25.12, putting it -108.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.39. The company has a valuation of $1.45B, with an average of 8.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 2.12% upside in the last session, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.44, jumping 2.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.06%, and -9.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.09%. Short interest in Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) saw shorts transact 25.8 million shares and set a 2.27 days time to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) shares are -10.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -113.95% against 10.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -137.50% this quarter before falling -66.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -58.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.28 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.31 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.19 billion and $1.37 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -41.70% before dropping -4.50% in the following quarter.

ZIM Dividends

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd has its next earnings report out between March 11 and March 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 6.40, with the share yield ticking at 53.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd insiders hold 20.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.84% of the shares at 23.75% float percentage. In total, 18.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.69 million shares (or 2.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.17 million shares, or about 1.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $26.92 million.

We also have Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds roughly 0.74 million shares. This is just over 0.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.68 million, or 0.57% of the shares, all valued at about 8.22 million.