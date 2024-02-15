Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) Has Recovered 1.69% So Far, But Another -172.88% Loss Is Possible.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -2.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.59, to imply an increase of 0.85% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The YSG share’s 52-week high remains $1.61, putting it -172.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.58. The company has a valuation of $218.18M, with an average of 0.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 839.10K shares over the past 3 months.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) trade information

After registering a 0.85% upside in the latest session, Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6641, jumping 0.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.78%, and -17.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.35%. Short interest in Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) saw shorts transact 1.95 million shares and set a 4.11 days time to cover.