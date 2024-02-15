Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS): Can A Stock Be Up 35.11% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)’s traded shares stood at 0.78 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.17, to imply a decrease of -1.09% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The XERS share’s 52-week high remains $3.23, putting it -1.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.13. The company has a valuation of $438.53M, with an average of 1.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.05 million shares over the past 3 months.
Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information
After registering a -1.09% downside in the latest session, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.23, dropping -1.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.30%, and 20.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.11%. Short interest in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) saw shorts transact 9.4 million shares and set a 3.47 days time to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) shares are 46.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 38.24% against 12.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 47.50% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $43.55 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $43.07 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $33.14 million and $33.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 31.40% before jumping 29.70% in the following quarter.
XERS Dividends
Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out on March 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.