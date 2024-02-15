Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS): Can A Stock Be Up 35.11% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)’s traded shares stood at 0.78 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.17, to imply a decrease of -1.09% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The XERS share’s 52-week high remains $3.23, putting it -1.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.13. The company has a valuation of $438.53M, with an average of 1.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

After registering a -1.09% downside in the latest session, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.23, dropping -1.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.30%, and 20.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.11%. Short interest in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) saw shorts transact 9.4 million shares and set a 3.47 days time to cover.