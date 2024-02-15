Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2024, The Stock Is Down -30.14% YTD

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s traded shares stood at 1.9 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.25, to imply an increase of 3.75% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The WKHS share’s 52-week high remains $2.32, putting it -828.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.23. The company has a valuation of $65.61M, with an average of 6.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 3.75% upside in the latest session, Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2583, jumping 3.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.75%, and -20.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.14%. Short interest in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) saw shorts transact 48.92 million shares and set a 8.58 days time to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Workhorse Group Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) shares are -68.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.84% against 13.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 62.50% this quarter before jumping 46.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 139.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $3.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.45 million and $1.69 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -6.00% before jumping 207.10% in the following quarter.

WKHS Dividends

Workhorse Group Inc has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Workhorse Group Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s Major holders

Workhorse Group Inc insiders hold 3.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.97% of the shares at 20.60% float percentage. In total, 19.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.15 million shares (or 5.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 9.26 million shares, or about 4.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $8.07 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 4.93 million shares. This is just over 2.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.8 million, or 2.28% of the shares, all valued at about 4.19 million.