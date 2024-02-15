Why SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ: SPCB) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s traded shares stood at 2.87 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply an increase of 3.89% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The SPCB share’s 52-week high remains $2.19, putting it -1052.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $1.73M, with an average of 8.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

After registering a 3.89% upside in the last session, SuperCom Ltd (SPCB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2835, jumping 3.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.08%, and -31.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.58%. Short interest in SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw shorts transact 12370.0 shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.