Why SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ: SPCB) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s traded shares stood at 2.87 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply an increase of 3.89% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The SPCB share’s 52-week high remains $2.19, putting it -1052.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $1.73M, with an average of 8.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.25 million shares over the past 3 months.
SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information
After registering a 3.89% upside in the last session, SuperCom Ltd (SPCB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2835, jumping 3.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.08%, and -31.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.58%. Short interest in SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw shorts transact 12370.0 shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.
SPCB Dividends
SuperCom Ltd has its next earnings report out between April 10 and April 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SuperCom Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders
SuperCom Ltd insiders hold 9.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.98% of the shares at 30.85% float percentage. In total, 27.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.36 million shares (or 8.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.36 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ridgewood Investments LLC with 81632.0 shares, or about 1.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $34203.0.
Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 894.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $983.0