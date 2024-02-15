Why SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s traded shares stood at 142.62 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.44, to imply an increase of 52.55% or $1.18 in intraday trading. The SOUN share’s 52-week high remains $5.11, putting it -48.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.49. The company has a valuation of $849.40M, with an average of 15.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 52.55% upside in the latest session, SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.06, jumping 52.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 76.41%, and 92.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 62.26%. Short interest in SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) saw shorts transact 25.15 million shares and set a 3.25 days time to cover.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SoundHound AI Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) shares are 43.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 49.32% against 7.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.00% this quarter before jumping 38.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 49.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $17.75 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.86 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.5 million and $6.71 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 86.80% before jumping 76.80% in the following quarter.

SOUN Dividends

SoundHound AI Inc has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SoundHound AI Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s Major holders

SoundHound AI Inc insiders hold 2.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.84% of the shares at 27.54% float percentage. In total, 26.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 13.17 million shares (or 6.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.76 million shares, or about 5.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $38.74 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.74 million shares. This is just over 2.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.74 million, or 1.79% of the shares, all valued at about 12.34 million.