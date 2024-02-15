Why Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)’s traded shares stood at 0.78 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.52, to imply a decrease of -1.82% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The APPS share’s 52-week high remains $14.61, putting it -315.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.48. The company has a valuation of $358.60M, with an average of 3.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

After registering a -1.82% downside in the latest session, Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.02, dropping -1.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.74%, and -32.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.76%. Short interest in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) saw shorts transact 3.03 million shares and set a 2.11 days time to cover.