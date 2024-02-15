Why BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ: BGLC) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ:BGLC)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.17, to imply an increase of 2.63% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The BGLC share’s 52-week high remains $17.88, putting it -1428.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.31. The company has a valuation of $20.81M, with an average of 8.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ:BGLC) trade information

After registering a 2.63% upside in the latest session, BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (BGLC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.3900, jumping 2.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 161.16%, and 144.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 120.75%. Short interest in BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ:BGLC) saw shorts transact 93570.0 shares and set a 1.87 days time to cover.