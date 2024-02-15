Why Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s traded shares stood at 2.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.10, to imply a decrease of -8.30% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The ADVM share’s 52-week high remains $2.97, putting it -41.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $212.16M, with an average of 6.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information

After registering a -8.30% downside in the last session, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.97, dropping -8.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.27%, and 160.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 178.96%. Short interest in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) saw shorts transact 1.22 million shares and set a 1.65 days time to cover.