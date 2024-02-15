Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.21, to imply a decrease of -8.55% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The UP share’s 52-week high remains $12.25, putting it -281.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.98. The company has a valuation of $2.24B, with an average of 0.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) trade information

After registering a -8.55% downside in the last session, Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.95, dropping -8.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.46%, and -17.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.41%. Short interest in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) saw shorts transact 3.5 million shares and set a 2.78 days time to cover.