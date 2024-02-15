What Could Change After G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) Gains 54.24% From The High-Point?

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s traded shares stood at 3.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.36, to imply an increase of 12.14% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The GTHX share’s 52-week high remains $5.00, putting it -111.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.08. The company has a valuation of $122.08M, with an average of 2.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 12.14% upside in the last session, G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.00, jumping 12.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -51.24%, and -26.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.79%. Short interest in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) saw shorts transact 2.61 million shares and set a 1.74 days time to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing G1 Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) shares are 25.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 71.60% against 16.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 63.00% this quarter before jumping 52.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 57.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $13.08 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.57 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.25 million and $12.95 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.60% before jumping 20.30% in the following quarter.

GTHX Dividends

G1 Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s Major holders

G1 Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 10.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.50% of the shares at 31.96% float percentage. In total, 28.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fisher Asset Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.54 million shares (or 4.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 2.12 million shares, or about 4.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5.27 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.3 million shares. This is just over 2.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.23 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 3.07 million.