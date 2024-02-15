What Could Change After E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH) Drops -1.67% From The High-Point?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.80, to imply a decrease of -9.04% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The EJH share’s 52-week high remains $133.00, putting it -7288.89% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.83. The company has a valuation of $26.87M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 571.02K shares over the past 3 months.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

After registering a -9.04% downside in the latest session, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.8000, dropping -9.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -32.17%, and -34.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -91.00%. Short interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) saw shorts transact 0.16 million shares and set a 0.22 days time to cover.