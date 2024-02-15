Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) Is 26.6% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE)’s traded shares stood at 3.29 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.88, to imply a decrease of -3.33% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The SPCE share’s 52-week high remains $6.42, putting it -241.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.38. The company has a valuation of $753.45M, with an average of 7.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

After registering a -3.33% downside in the latest session, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9800, dropping -3.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.10%, and -3.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.06%. Short interest in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) saw shorts transact 79.98 million shares and set a 9.87 days time to cover.