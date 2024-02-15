Veru Inc At $0.42: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU)’s traded shares stood at 1.99 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.42, to imply an increase of 10.40% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The VERU share’s 52-week high remains $4.94, putting it -1076.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $61.08M, with an average of 2.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

After registering a 10.40% upside in the last session, Veru Inc (VERU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4400, jumping 10.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.16%, and 0.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.04%. Short interest in Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) saw shorts transact 9.77 million shares and set a 4.97 days time to cover.