Velo3D Inc (NYSE: VLD) Drops -34.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)’s traded shares stood at 2.03 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.26, to imply an increase of 2.74% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The VLD share’s 52-week high remains $3.95, putting it -1419.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $55.19M, with an average of 6.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) trade information

After registering a 2.74% upside in the last session, Velo3D Inc (VLD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3059, jumping 2.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.36%, and -9.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.83%. Short interest in Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) saw shorts transact 21.83 million shares and set a 3.85 days time to cover.