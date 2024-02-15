U Power Ltd (NASDAQ: UCAR) Drops -93650.0% From Highs, What Happens Next?

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR)’s traded shares stood at 36.95 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.08, to imply an increase of 4.49% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The UCAR share’s 52-week high remains $75.00, putting it -93650.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.06. The company has a valuation of $4.39M, with an average of 61.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) trade information

After registering a 4.49% upside in the last session, U Power Ltd (UCAR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1238, jumping 4.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.01%, and -33.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.39%. Short interest in U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) saw shorts transact 0.53 million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.