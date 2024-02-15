Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $39.87, to imply an increase of 0.04% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The TWST share’s 52-week high remains $40.83, putting it -2.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.46. The company has a valuation of $2.31B, with an average of 1.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.04% upside in the latest session, Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 43.21, jumping 0.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.19%, and 14.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.16%. Short interest in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) saw shorts transact 12.33 million shares and set a 12.09 days time to cover.

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Twist Bioscience Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) shares are 106.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 12.43% against 16.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.10% this quarter before jumping 23.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $70.65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $73.8 million.

TWST Dividends

Twist Bioscience Corp has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Twist Bioscience Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders

Twist Bioscience Corp insiders hold 1.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 112.64% of the shares at 114.72% float percentage. In total, 112.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.91 million shares (or 12.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $141.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 6.79 million shares, or about 11.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $137.48 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 3.49 million shares. This is just over 6.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $76.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.48 million, or 6.06% of the shares, all valued at about 70.48 million.