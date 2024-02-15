Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 78.03% YTD Gain?

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL)’s traded shares stood at 116.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.16, to imply an increase of 60.40% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The TGL share’s 52-week high remains $2.40, putting it -1400.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.08. The company has a valuation of $3.29M, with an average of 5.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.83 million shares over the past 3 months.
Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) trade information
After registering a 60.40% upside in the last session, Treasure Global Inc (TGL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1799, jumping 60.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 81.69%, and 81.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 78.03%. Short interest in Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) saw shorts transact 0.56 million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Treasure Global Inc (TGL) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Treasure Global Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Treasure Global Inc (TGL) shares are -66.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 44.29% against 23.00%.
TGL Dividends
Treasure Global Inc has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Treasure Global Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL)’s Major holders
Treasure Global Inc insiders hold 51.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.61% of the shares at 21.76% float percentage. In total, 10.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 27240.0 shares (or 0.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28057.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 10664.0 shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $10983.0.
We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Treasure Global Inc (TGL) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 22683.0 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31756.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10664.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 10983.0.