Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 78.03% YTD Gain?

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL)’s traded shares stood at 116.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.16, to imply an increase of 60.40% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The TGL share’s 52-week high remains $2.40, putting it -1400.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.08. The company has a valuation of $3.29M, with an average of 5.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) trade information

After registering a 60.40% upside in the last session, Treasure Global Inc (TGL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1799, jumping 60.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 81.69%, and 81.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 78.03%. Short interest in Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) saw shorts transact 0.56 million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.