This Week’s 9.94% Gain In noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ: NCNC) Taught Us Something New

noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ:NCNC)’s traded shares stood at 0.88 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply a decrease of -17.18% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The NCNC share’s 52-week high remains $11.42, putting it -5910.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.12. The company has a valuation of $24.90M, with an average of 1.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.41 million shares over the past 3 months.
noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ:NCNC) trade information
After registering a -17.18% downside in the latest session, noco-noco Inc (NCNC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2700, dropping -17.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.94%, and 18.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.46%. Short interest in noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ:NCNC) saw shorts transact 0.19 million shares and set a 0.21 days time to cover.
NCNC Dividends
noco-noco Inc has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. noco-noco Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ:NCNC)’s Major holders
noco-noco Inc insiders hold 74.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.66% of the shares at 2.55% float percentage. In total, 0.66% institutions holds shares in the company.