This Week’s 9.94% Gain In noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ: NCNC) Taught Us Something New

noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ:NCNC)’s traded shares stood at 0.88 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply a decrease of -17.18% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The NCNC share’s 52-week high remains $11.42, putting it -5910.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.12. The company has a valuation of $24.90M, with an average of 1.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ:NCNC) trade information

After registering a -17.18% downside in the latest session, noco-noco Inc (NCNC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2700, dropping -17.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.94%, and 18.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.46%. Short interest in noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ:NCNC) saw shorts transact 0.19 million shares and set a 0.21 days time to cover.