This Week’s 46.22% Gain In Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: COGT) Taught Us Something New

Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT)’s traded shares stood at 10.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.70, to imply an increase of 59.34% or $3.24 in intraday trading. The COGT share’s 52-week high remains $14.24, putting it -63.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.67. The company has a valuation of $749.24M, with an average of 1.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

After registering a 59.34% upside in the last session, Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.41, jumping 59.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 46.22%, and 84.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.96%. Short interest in Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) saw shorts transact 5.04 million shares and set a 3.23 days time to cover.