This Week’s 30.56% Gain In Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HYLN) Taught Us Something New

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN)’s traded shares stood at 3.81 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.41, to imply an increase of 27.03% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The HYLN share’s 52-week high remains $3.58, putting it -153.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.52. The company has a valuation of $257.73M, with an average of 1.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

After registering a 27.03% upside in the last session, Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4500, jumping 27.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.56%, and 41.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 73.28%. Short interest in Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) saw shorts transact 8.33 million shares and set a 6.06 days time to cover.