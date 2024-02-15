This Is A Time To Invest In Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s traded shares stood at 2.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.36, to imply an increase of 5.84% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The KPTI share’s 52-week high remains $4.87, putting it -258.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $155.76M, with an average of 4.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) trade information

After registering a 5.84% upside in the last session, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6100, jumping 5.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.82%, and 87.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.23%. Short interest in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) saw shorts transact 18.9 million shares and set a 17.79 days time to cover.