This Is A Time To Build A Position In Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DUO)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO)’s traded shares stood at 1.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.71, to imply an increase of 28.27% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The DUO share’s 52-week high remains $26.55, putting it -3639.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.48. The company has a valuation of $36.78M, with an average of 59080.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 37.22K shares over the past 3 months.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information

After registering a 28.27% upside in the last session, Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (DUO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7516, jumping 28.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.27%, and 16.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.83%. Short interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO) saw shorts transact 2230.0 shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.