This Is A Time To Build A Position In Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DUO)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO)’s traded shares stood at 1.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.71, to imply an increase of 28.27% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The DUO share’s 52-week high remains $26.55, putting it -3639.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.48. The company has a valuation of $36.78M, with an average of 59080.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 37.22K shares over the past 3 months.
Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information
After registering a 28.27% upside in the last session, Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (DUO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7516, jumping 28.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.27%, and 16.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.83%. Short interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO) saw shorts transact 2230.0 shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.
Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (DUO) estimates and forecasts
The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -56.50% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $26.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.91 million.
DUO Dividends
Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.