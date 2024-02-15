This Is A Time To Build A Position In Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ: CYN)

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN)’s traded shares stood at 3.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -2.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.18, to imply an increase of 1.85% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CYN share’s 52-week high remains $1.38, putting it -666.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.12. The company has a valuation of $6.82M, with an average of 6.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

After registering a 1.85% upside in the last session, Cyngn Inc (CYN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1925, jumping 1.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.33%, and 34.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.63%. Short interest in Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) saw shorts transact 5.66 million shares and set a 0.27 days time to cover.