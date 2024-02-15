There Has Been A 6.55% Incline For SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM). So What’s Next?

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s traded shares stood at 7.81 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.76, to imply an increase of 6.55% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The SSRM share’s 52-week high remains $17.72, putting it -272.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.76. The company has a valuation of $971.07M, with an average of 10.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) trade information

After registering a 6.55% upside in the latest session, SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.82, jumping 6.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -49.39%, and -52.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.74%. Short interest in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) saw shorts transact 4.47 million shares and set a 1.94 days time to cover.