There Has Been A 5.13% Incline For Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: CATX). So What’s Next?

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX)’s traded shares stood at 1.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.85, to imply an increase of 5.13% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The CATX share’s 52-week high remains $1.00, putting it -17.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $418.33M, with an average of 3.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) trade information

After registering a 5.13% upside in the last session, Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9450, jumping 5.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.22%, and 87.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 110.95%. Short interest in Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) saw shorts transact 2.05 million shares and set a 0.77 days time to cover.