There Has Been A -3.01% Decline For IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: IOBT). So What’s Next?

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT)’s traded shares stood at 2.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.50. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.61, to imply a decrease of -3.01% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The IOBT share’s 52-week high remains $2.87, putting it -78.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $106.07M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 112.49K shares over the past 3 months.

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) trade information

After registering a -3.01% downside in the last session, IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8900, dropping -3.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.06%, and -12.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.36%. Short interest in IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) saw shorts transact 47950.0 shares and set a 0.49 days time to cover.