Tellurian Inc’s (AMEX: TELL) Stock Rises 11.84 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL)’s traded shares stood at 49.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.70, to imply an increase of 11.84% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The TELL share’s 52-week high remains $1.75, putting it -150.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $490.93M, with an average of 37.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 37.38 million shares over the past 3 months.
Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) trade information
After registering a 11.84% upside in the last session, Tellurian Inc (TELL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7448, jumping 11.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 42.82%, and 4.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.99%. Short interest in Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) saw shorts transact 116.2 million shares and set a 4.39 days time to cover.
Tellurian Inc (TELL) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Tellurian Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tellurian Inc (TELL) shares are -46.35% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -277.78% against -15.00%.
TELL Dividends
Tellurian Inc has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tellurian Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL)’s Major holders
Tellurian Inc insiders hold 4.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.55% of the shares at 43.33% float percentage. In total, 41.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 41.11 million shares (or 9.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $57.97 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 37.88 million shares, or about 8.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $53.41 million.
We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tellurian Inc (TELL) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF holds roughly 16.12 million shares. This is just over 3.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.68 million, or 3.64% of the shares, all valued at about 22.1 million.