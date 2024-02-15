Tellurian Inc’s (AMEX: TELL) Stock Rises 11.84 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL)’s traded shares stood at 49.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.70, to imply an increase of 11.84% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The TELL share’s 52-week high remains $1.75, putting it -150.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $490.93M, with an average of 37.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 37.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) trade information

After registering a 11.84% upside in the last session, Tellurian Inc (TELL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7448, jumping 11.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 42.82%, and 4.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.99%. Short interest in Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) saw shorts transact 116.2 million shares and set a 4.39 days time to cover.