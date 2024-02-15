Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) Stocks Rise 209.77% YTD; What Next For It?

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s traded shares stood at 19.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $880.55, to imply an increase of 11.25% or $89.06 in intraday trading. The SMCI share’s 52-week high remains $810.00, putting it 8.01% up since that peak but still an impressive 90.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $85.61. The company has a valuation of $49.25B, with an average of 13.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 11.25% upside in the last session, Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 886.03, jumping 11.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.81%, and 169.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 209.77%. Short interest in Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) saw shorts transact 5.03 million shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Super Micro Computer Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) shares are 233.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 83.74% against 26.00%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 66.82% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 82.93% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 48.20% annually.

SMCI Dividends

Super Micro Computer Inc has its next earnings report out between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Super Micro Computer Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s Major holders

Super Micro Computer Inc insiders hold 15.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.61% of the shares at 81.92% float percentage. In total, 69.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.47 million shares (or 10.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.36 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 4.83 million shares, or about 9.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.2 billion.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 1.43 million shares. This is just over 2.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $391.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.4 million, or 2.80% of the shares, all valued at about 347.92 million.