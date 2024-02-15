Stock Of Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFWL) Dropped By -7.58 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL)’s traded shares stood at 1.19 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.95, to imply an increase of 1.56% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The SFWL share’s 52-week high remains $17.60, putting it -802.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.54. The company has a valuation of $160.68M, with an average of 0.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 930.68K shares over the past 3 months.

Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL) trade information

After registering a 1.56% upside in the last session, Shengfeng Development Ltd. (SFWL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1900, jumping 1.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.72%, and -7.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.67%. Short interest in Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL) saw shorts transact 0.51 million shares and set a 0.64 days time to cover.