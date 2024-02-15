Stock Of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) Jumped By 83.43 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)’s traded shares stood at 0.78 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.85, to imply an increase of 15.75% or $1.34 in intraday trading. The INGN share’s 52-week high remains $23.80, putting it -141.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.13. The company has a valuation of $229.60M, with an average of 0.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 537.56K shares over the past 3 months.

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) trade information

After registering a 15.75% upside in the latest session, Inogen Inc (INGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.33, jumping 15.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.12%, and 83.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 79.42%. Short interest in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) saw shorts transact 1.88 million shares and set a 2.81 days time to cover.