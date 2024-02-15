Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2024, The Stock Is Down -60.29% Year-To-Date

Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE)’s traded shares stood at 5.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.43, to imply an increase of 0.94% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The SAVE share’s 52-week high remains $18.73, putting it -191.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.99. The company has a valuation of $703.96M, with an average of 11.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) trade information

After registering a 0.94% upside in the last session, Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.61, jumping 0.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.48%, and -17.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.29%. Short interest in Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) saw shorts transact 24.71 million shares and set a 0.71 days time to cover.