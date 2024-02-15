Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Up 26.67% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -7.85% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s traded shares stood at 1.14 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $86.25, to imply an increase of 4.41% or $3.64 in intraday trading. The SEDG share’s 52-week high remains $345.80, putting it -300.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $63.25. The company has a valuation of $4.90B, with an average of 2.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 4.41% upside in the latest session, Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 87.98, jumping 4.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.22%, and 26.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.85%. Short interest in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) saw shorts transact 8.6 million shares and set a 3.09 days time to cover.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Solaredge Technologies Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) shares are -46.86% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -40.17% against 1.90%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -2.72% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -40.47% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.12% annually.

SEDG Dividends

Solaredge Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out on February 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s Major holders

Solaredge Technologies Inc insiders hold 0.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.91% of the shares at 102.56% float percentage. In total, 101.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.86 million shares (or 10.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.58 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 2.44 million shares, or about 4.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $655.69 million.

We also have Vanguard 500 Index Fund and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard 500 Index Fund holds roughly 1.34 million shares. This is just over 2.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $360.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.06 million, or 1.88% of the shares, all valued at about 172.65 million.